Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst declares for 2018 NFL Draft

South Carolina's Hayden Hurst gets loose for a touchdown after making a catch against Arkansas during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst says he's declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hurst says he's spoken with the coaching staff about his decision and says it's time to move forward.

"This was one of the hardest choices I have ever had to make because of how special South Carolina is to me," Hurst said. "This university has completely changed my life and leaving next month will be extremely hard, but I am on to pursuing my next dream and representing Gamecock Nation wherever I end up."

Much love to everyone who has helped me along the way. Can’t wait to see where life takes me...forever thankful, forever to thee???? pic.twitter.com/2jEeRwsuC3 — Hayden Hurst (@h_hurst81) December 7, 2017

Hurst became one of QB Jake Bentley's most important targets in the 2017 after the loss of WR Deebo Samuel to a leg injury.

As a result, Hurst snagged 518 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.