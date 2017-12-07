Murder charges for man, 19, accused of shooting at car that led to fatal collision

Columbia Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Eau Claire High School student who was killed after his car was shot at multiple times.

According to CPD, Rayquawn Tyrese Walker, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Walker, police said, opened fire on a car being driven by Cameron Scott, 17, back on Farrow Road on Nov. 21.

The shooting caused the vehicle to crash, killing Scott and sending three other people inside his car to the hospital.

Scott and his mother, Carolyn Scott, recently moved to Columbia to escape the violence of Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

“I thought his chances would be better here. He had options and now he doesn’t I can now only speak on my son’s behalf”, Carolyn said in a statement.

CPD Investigators continue to work leads regarding the motive for the shooting.

