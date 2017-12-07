Accident on Garners Ferry Road causes road closure - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Accident on Garners Ferry Road causes road closure

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident on Garners Ferry Road tied up traffic and caused the road to be closed, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said

The Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday near Robert McKenzie Road.

No word on any injuries.

