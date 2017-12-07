Collision with injuries causes traffic issues on I-77 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision with injuries causes traffic issues on I-77

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision with injuries caused traffic issues heading toward Charlotte, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officials say that accident happened on Interstate 77 in the northbound lane at mile marker 5. 

That accident caused the roadway to be blocked.

No word on the severity of the injuries,

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly