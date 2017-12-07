One person removed, receiving care after apartment fire in Midlands

All hands from the Columbia Fire Department worked a structure fire with entrapment at a Midlands apartment.

According to CFD, that fire is at an apartment complex on Patricia Drive.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire appears to have started inside the kitchen of one unit but they aren't certain what exactly caused the fire yet.

One person was successfully removed from the building and is receiving medical care.

The fire appears to have caused $20,000 to $30,000 worth of damage.

No word on any other injuries.

