Police arrest man in connection to stabbing, armed robbery case at Midlands hotel

A man has been arrested by Columbia Police in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Columbia hotel Monday morning.

Billy Dowd, 44, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Investigators say Dowd is accused of stabbing a man in the upper body during at the Homewood Suites at 230 Greystone Boulevard during and armed robbery. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dowd will be held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.