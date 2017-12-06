Police arrest man in connection to stabbing, armed robbery case - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police arrest man in connection to stabbing, armed robbery case at Midlands hotel

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A man has been arrested by Columbia Police in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Columbia hotel Monday morning.

Billy Dowd, 44, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Investigators say Dowd is accused of stabbing a man in the upper body during at the Homewood Suites at 230 Greystone Boulevard during and armed robbery. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dowd will be held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

