Parents arrested, charged in connection to death of 3-month-old baby

Jason Noel Goodrich (left) and Danielle Jeanette Elrod (right) are both charged with homicide by child abuse. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies have arrested two people in connection to the suspicious death of an infant back in November.

Danielle Jeanette Elrod, 26, and Jason Noel Goodrich, 26, are both charged with homicide by child abuse.

On November 5, deputies responded to 6 Reynard Court after EMS called law enforcement due to a suspicious death. A 3-month old baby boy was found unresponsive in a bed.

The coroner stated that the baby died as a result of asphyxiation due to unsafe sleeping conditions created by the parents, Elrod and Goodrich.

Deputies say the two had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to lying in bed with the baby.

Both Elrod and Goodrich are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Due to the nature of the charges, bond was not set for either of the parents and they will remain in jail until they go before a higher court.

