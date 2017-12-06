Officers search for three suspects in connection to gas station shooting that injured one

Columbia Police are searching for three individuals believed to be responsible for a shooting at a gas station that injured one person. (Source: WISTV)

Officers responded to the One Love gas station located at 3922 West Beltline Boulevard around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the three suspects got into an argument with a male and his female acquaintance before the shooting occurred that injured the male victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what officers say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

Officers are continuing to investigate the motive for the shooting. A description of the suspects has not been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Meanwhile, officers are urging anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

