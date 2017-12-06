'Inappropriate behavior' forces Columbia's senior asst. city manager to retire immediately

Allison Baker is no longer with the City of Columbia. (Source: WIS)

Columbia Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker is no longer with the city, according to a news release from City Manager Teresa Wilson.

Baker submitted his retirement notice and immediate resignation on Friday, December 1 after an internal investigation began into an allegation that was reported to Human Resources regarding inappropriate behavior involving Baker.

Below is the entire statement that was released by City Manager Teresa Wilson on Wednesday, December 6:

Former Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker submitted his retirement notice and immediate resignation to City Manager Teresa Wilson on Friday, December 1, 2017. An allegation regarding inappropriate behavior involving Baker was officially reported to Human Resources on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 and an internal review and investigation began immediately. In light of the investigation, Baker submitted his retirement notice and immediate resignation. Department heads who formerly reported to Baker will now report directly to the City Manager until further notice.

The allegations against Baker were first reported to Human Resources (HR) on November 29. On November 30, HR then contacted the employee as well as Baker to put him on notice of the allegation. The next day, Baker announced his retirement and resigned immediately. The city conducted an internal review and investigation during the two-day period and was not able to obtain any evidence to substantiate the allegations before Baker resigned. Now that he is retired, he is considered a private citizen and cannot be investigated any further.

Baker has been employed with the City of Columbia since 1997. In addition to his most recent position as senior assistant city manager, WIS was able to find records of Baker also previously serving as assistant city manager of public services and director of parks and recreation - both with the City of Columbia.

WIS is told any city employee who has been working with the city for 20 years or more can retire at any time. It is their policy that Baker will get all of the benefits he would have gotten in his retirement.

Human Resources said Baker's salary at the time of his retirement was $153, 703. His position has not been posted as of this time and no interim has been named.

The employee who brought the allegation against Baker is confirmed to still be working for the city.

