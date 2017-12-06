40 local restaurants support plans to help feed officers around - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

40 local restaurants support plans to help feed officers around the Midlands

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

There’s a great opportunity to love on our local law enforcement by taking part in this year’s Feed an Officer campaign.

Kassy Alia is the founder of Heroes in Blue and Drew Hampton owns the Eggs Up Grill in Columbia and Lexington and the Groucho's Deli on Forest Drive. 

They appeared on WIS TV’s noon show to explain how the public can donate a few extra dollars when paying for their own meals. Heroes in Blue is spearheading the effort to reach out to officers and more than 40 local restaurants are in support of the Feed an Officer campaign. This gives the community a way to show their appreciation of law enforcement by providing lunch at one of the restaurants.

Through Sunday, December 10, you can contribute funds at any of the following restaurants that will then be counted and distributed by Heroes in Blue volunteers to local police stations as either a lunch or gift certificate for meals.

The participating restaurants are:

  • Eggs Up Grill (Devine St and Lexington locations)
  • Il Giorgiones, Henry's (Devine St, NE, and Cayce locations)
  • Miyo's (Harbison & Forest Drive locations)
  • LaBrasca's Pizza
  • Market Restaurant
  • The Sandwich Shop
  • Blue Marlin
  • Pitas
  • Happy Café
  • Pizza Joint
  • Groucho's (Forest Drive)
  • Lizard Thicket (Forest Drive)
  • The Original Pancake House
  • Tombo Grille
  • The Other Store
  • Albert's Deli (Parklane and Main St. locations)
  • Pizzeria Opa
  • Papa Gio's (all 3 locations)
  • Old Mill Brew Pub
  • The Haven
  • Highway 378 Bar and Grill,
  • Yummie Creations Gourmet To Go,
  • Wings & Ale, Cribbs Sandwich Shop
  • PK BBQ, One Taco Two Taco
  • Ray's Pizzeria & Ice Cream Parlour
  • Flight Deck
  • Zestos of West Columbia
  • Grecian Gardens
  • Tony's Pizzalicious
  • Café Strudel
  • The Kingsman
  • D's Wings
  • Zorba's.

