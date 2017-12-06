Drive-by shooter shot at home with several people inside, deputies say

A crime alert out of Richland County as deputies say they're looking for a suspect connected to a drive-by shooting incident.

Deputies say the crime happened back on Nov. 29 on Cunningham Road.

Authorities say an unknown person shot at a victim's home and left the area. Several family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Deputies believe the suspect ran away in a 4-door sedan similar to the one on your screen.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

