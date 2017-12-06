Sen. Lindsey Graham signs on to bipartisan sexual harassment prevention bill

Lindsey Graham is co-sponsoring legislation to help prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is co-sponsoring legislation in an effort to curb sexual harassment in the workplace.

Joining former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who filed a lawsuit against former Fox executive Roger Ailes that led to his resignation from the conservative news giant, Graham will help announce the new legislation.

Graham joined a bipartisan group of senators and representatives such as New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The bill, according to Graham's office, would invalidate forced arbitration, bring sexual harassment and discrimination claims out of secret settlement process and into the light of day to help eliminate institutionalized protections for abusers.

The legislation comes as at a time of a cultural reckoning following the bombshell allegations against former movie executive Harvey Weinstein that spiraled and snowballed into allegations against many more high-profile men in Hollywood and Washington DC.

Time Magazine even gave the movement Person of the Year honors.

