Thief sought after stealing $3,000 worth of items from church

In this time of giving, we're reminded of treating others with kindness and respect. But a man sought by the Richland County Sheriff's Department ignored those thoughts and broke into a church.

According to the sheriff's department, the man broke into Life Living Ministries on Two Notch Road back on Nov. 14 through a window.

The thief, investigators said, then helped himself to $3,000 worth of computers and equipment before leaving.

But video surveillance captured the man's misdeeds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

