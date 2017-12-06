Refunds for failed Lil' Wayne appearance at CLA event to be reinstated

Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Refunds for a concert that was supposed to have an appearance by hip-hop artist Lil' Wayne have been reinstated by Colonial Life Arena, officials at the venue said Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Colonial Life Arena officials said refunds will start immediately at the point of purchase upon request.

The move is just the latest in a simmering controversy between the arena and the promoters group behind the 2nd annual Fall Ball event that happened at the arena back on Sept. 30.

Lil' Wayne was scheduled to perform at the venue, but pulled out at the last moment due to security concerns at the arena.

