Refunds for failed Lil' Wayne appearance at CLA event to be reinstated

Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
LIVE: Sen. Al Franken to speak amid reports of potential resignationMore >>
LIVE: Sen. Al Franken to speak amid reports of potential resignationMore >>
Columbia Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Eau Claire High School student who was killed after his car was shot at multiple times.More >>
Columbia Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Eau Claire High School student who was killed after his car was shot at multiple times.More >>
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.More >>
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.More >>
Gov't report: US health care spending reached $3.3T last year, averaging nearly $10,350 per person.More >>
Gov't report: US health care spending reached $3.3T last year, averaging nearly $10,350 per person.More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
Columbia Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker is no longer with the city, according to a news release from City Manager Teresa Wilson.More >>
Columbia Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker is no longer with the city, according to a news release from City Manager Teresa Wilson.More >>