Report: WIS' Craig Melvin could replace Matt Lauer at the Today Show

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Craig Melvin could replace Matt Lauer at the Today Show, a report says. (Source: AP) Craig Melvin could replace Matt Lauer at the Today Show, a report says. (Source: AP)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin could be replacing Matt Lauer at NBC's Today Show after bombshell sexual harassment allegations were lobbed at the former 20-year morning show veteran.

A report from Entertainment Tonight cites sources close to the situation and says Melvin is popular among staff members and executives at NBC.

"This would give the network the opportunity to make Melvin into a star at NBC," a source cited in the report said. "This would be clean slate."

Melvin was a reporter and an anchor with WIS from 2001 to 2008 before moving on to WRC in Washington DC where he was quickly noticed by NBC executives. 

Lauer was fired by NBC last week after reports surfaced he had been accused of crude misconduct that "violated company standards."

The former anchor released a statement just days after his firing from the network.

"I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," Lauer said in the statement. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

