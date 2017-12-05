Sources: Roper will not be retained as South Carolina offensive coordinator

Multiple sources have informed WIS that Gamecocks offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will not be retained at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks ended the regular season ranked 108th in total offense under Roper, 98th in scoring offense and 76th in sacks allowed.

Roper joined the Gamecocks in 2016 as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first year, Carolina fielded three starting quarterbacks before the job was earned by Jake Bentley. Before Bentley was named the starter, the Gamecocks were 2-4 heading into their game against UMass. After Bentley was named the starter, Carolina went 4-3 that year averaging just over 21 points per game.

Recently, Roper’s name surfaced in reports connecting him to the head coaching vacancy at Rice. During the Gamecocks' bowl announcement press conference, head coach Will Muschamp was asked if Roper's status with the team might change.

"I'm not going to get into speculation and 'sources said,' and business like that," Muschamp said during the news conference on Sunday. "Right now, he's our offensive coordinator and that's all I know."

Roper was also the offensive coordinator under Muschamp at Florida before taking a job with the Cleveland Browns as the senior offensive assistant coach.

South Carolina will take on Michigan in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

