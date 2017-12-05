It's official: USC co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper let go by football team

University of South Carolina co-offensive coordinator Kurt Roper has been let go by the football team, USC athletics confirmed in a news release.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to go in a different direction with the offensive coordinator position on our football team,” USC head football coach Will Muschamp said in a statement.. “We appreciate Kurt’s contributions to our program and to the University and wish him all the best.”

Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will coordinate the Gamecocks’ offense and call the plays for the 2018 Outback Bowl game versus Michigan.

The Gamecocks ended the regular season ranked 108th in total offense under Roper, 98th in scoring offense and 76th in sacks allowed.

Roper joined the Gamecocks in 2016 as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first year, Carolina fielded three starting quarterbacks before the job was earned by Jake Bentley. Before Bentley was named the starter, the Gamecocks were 2-4 heading into their game against UMass. After Bentley was named the starter, Carolina went 4-3 that year averaging just over 21 points per game.

Roper was also the offensive coordinator under Muschamp at Florida before taking a job with the Cleveland Browns as the senior offensive assistant coach.

South Carolina will take on Michigan in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

