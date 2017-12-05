FIRST ALERT: Winter cold and slight flakes on the way Friday into Saturday

An unsettled pattern continues as a cold front has stalled near the coast. This will be the focus for a number of small but vigorous disturbances to ride along the front and bring periods of showers and rain into the state.

The Jetstream has taken a dip into the southeast as well, this will allow for much colder air to filter in over the next few days giving us well below normal temperatures. Today – Friday will be grey, wet and chilly and at times feel raw! The rain will come and go with a few periods of heavy rain. Rainfall totals could reach 1.5” – 2” by the time all is said and done.

The last Low pressure to ride along the front will be off the coast by Friday, this will make for another wet/chilly day. The Low pressure, along with cold air pushing in from the northwest, could allow for some rain to be mixed with snow late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The main area to watch for the mix would be Fairfield, northern Kershaw and counties to the north and east. We are not expecting any accumulation as air temperatures will be too warm. If enough cold air sinks to the south we could bring the rain/snow mix closer to Columbia. As with any winter weather event, going to have to watch things unfold over the next 24 hours for possible changes and updates.

Cold, dry air will start to filter into the state Saturday, this will push the stalled front and rain away. Look for breezy, mostly sunny skies with well below normal temperatures.

Another shot of even colder air could be here by late next week.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain. Temperatures holding steady into the 40s much of the day. Rain chance 70%

Tonight: Cloudy, periods of showers and rain. Lows middle to upper 30s Rain chance 70%

Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain. Rain could be mixed with snow by nightfall into overnight Friday/Saturday morning. Mix is mostly likely northern/eastern Midlands Highs lower 40s falling into the upper 30s by evening. Rain chance 80%

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.