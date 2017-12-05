FIRST ALERT: Snowflakes could mix with rain into Saturday as colder weather rushes in

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a rain/snow mix for parts of the Midlands into Saturday morning, along with some of the coldest weather of the season.

We're keeping an eye on a potent weather system to our south, bringing wintry weather for much of the Southeast United States. In fact, a stationary front offshore will continue to provide ample moisture to the Midlands. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A little sleet could also mix in with the rain, so keep that in mind. Low temperatures will likely be in the mid and upper 30s through the overnight.

Now, as we go through Friday night into Saturday morning, we're going to be keeping an eye on the temperatures along with the moisture. As a push of colder air moves in, some of the rain could transition into a rain/snow mix for parts of the Midlands, especially for our western and northern counties, like Fairfield, Lancaster, Newberry and Saluda. At this point, little to no accumulation is expected for most areas in the Midlands since most of this event will be rain and our temperatures should remain above freezing. For the locations mentioned, though, the temperatures will be marginal. Now, if we do some light accumulations in those areas, there could be a dusting or up to less than an inch of light snow mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Please keep in that for most of the Midlands, this will be a cold RAIN event. Also, this forecast is subject to change. Low temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s tonight.

We'll start our Saturday with a possible mix of rain and snowflakes for some of us, especially early to mid-morning. Then, we'll slowly see the clouds move out through the day. Highs will only climb into the mid 40s under breezy west-northwest winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. If there is any moisture left around Saturday night, as our temperatures dip into the 20s, there could be some slick spots on some roads, bridges and overpasses.

