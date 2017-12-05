FIRST ALERT: Coldest air of the season is headed toward the Midlands

Your First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to winter-like weather on the way over the next several days.

A cold front will slide through the Midlands Wednesday and stall offshore into Thursday and Friday. The front will bring waves of rainfall to our area Wednesday through Friday. Our temperatures will also fall, with highs in the low 50s on Thursday and into the upper 40s on Friday.

With the front offshore, areas of low pressure will ride along the front Thursday and Friday, keeping rain in the forecast. However, we'll have to watch the forecast closely. If some moisture is lingering around as an extra push of cold air moves in at the same time, a little light wintry weather, either in the form of sleet or a couple of snowflakes, could mix in with rain, mainly late Thursday into Friday. We'll keep you posted as we move through the week.

At this point, we don't expect any accumulations if we see any wintry weather mixing with the rain. As our overnight temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s by Friday night, we believe most of the rain will be east of the Midlands, shutting down the potential for wintry weather Friday night. The forecast is subject to change, though, and we'll keep you posted.

Otherwise, the cold air will stick around through the weekend. We're expecting morning temperatures in the low 30s Saturday morning and in the upper 20s Sunday and Monday mornings. Make sure you protect your plants and pets over the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the 50s by early next week.

