FIRST ALERT: Cold rain for most today, then our temps will take a big dip tonight

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain, sleet and possibly a couple of snowflakes today, along with some of the coldest weather of the season.

As we move through our Saturday, we're going to keep an eye on the radar as a winter storm starts to wind down. As it weakens and moves farther to the northeast, a few areas in the Midlands could see a little sleet or perhaps a snowflake or two, but overall, most of us will see rain. Our temperatures will stay above freezing through the day, limiting the chance for wintry weather today. Most of the accumulating snow will be in the Upstate as we move through the afternoon.

Once the rain and wintry weather move out, we'll slowly see our clouds move out through the day. Highs will only climb into the mid 40's under breezy west-northwest winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20's. If there is any moisture left around tonight, as our temperatures dip into the 20's, there could be some slick spots on some roads, bridges and overpasses. Please be careful and use some caution while driving late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall again into the 20's Sunday night into Monday morning.

