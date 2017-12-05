Clemson's Elliott wins Broyles Award for top assistant coach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Tuesday was named winner of the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Tigers averaged 458 yards and 35 points per game, finished atop the final regular-season Associated Press poll and hold the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the Broyles Award last year.

Former Arkansas athletic director and coach Frank Broyles was known for developing assistants who later took head coaching jobs in college football and the NFL.

"It starts with the vision from the head coach," Elliott said, noting the role of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "He's a lot like Coach Broyles. He gives us an opportunity to come to a work environment where our family is welcome, where being a good person is encouraged and it resonates with our players."

Other finalists were Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

