Bires family seeks answers years after daughter almost lost her life in unsolved hit-and-run

It’s been more than five years since Lindsay Bires was involved in a near-fatal accident on September 16, 2012.

"She would look at pictures of herself and cry and say I want to be that girl again," said Lindsay's mother, Susan Bires. "She was aware enough to know that her life was not the same.”



Columbia police say she was hit by a white 4-door vehicle that jumped the curb and violently ran her over as she was taking a break. She worked at the Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.



"For her to step out on the sidewalk while she's working and be run down so violently," Susan said, "this person left her in hell. Left her in pain, left her to suffer an unbearable life that she has to live with now."



Lindsay has been trying to recover for the last five years. One minute on the sidewalk was all that it took for her life to change forever.

"They told us that she might not survive the next 72 hours and that she was very critically injured," Susan said.



Lindsay did survive after 25 surgeries and countless procedures. Her mother says she will never be the same person again.

"It was like another person came out of the coma,” Susan said.



She now lives in Boston with a serious brain injury. Five years later, the hit and run case is still unsolved. Police have made no arrests and it's now a cold case. Said "It's still under investigation and is still open. We still get occasionally get leads and we are hoping to get more leads."



Columbia Police says they don't have a picture of the car that hit Lindsay. They also say there was no surveillance pointing in that direction.

For the Bires family, who are reminded of the violent crash every day, they fear the case was not handled properly.

"I was assured, even though we were out of the city, they were going to be in touch with us in Boston so don't worry," Susan recalled. "This won't get swept under the rug. Months go by and no one ever calls us. I said I need to talk to your chief. He said well I need to have someone call you back because the chief is no longer here."



She said red flags went off about how the case was handled from the start. For example, she says the scrubs she was wearing when she got struck were nowhere to be found. She questions cell-phone records.



However, according to Columbia police investigators, they are confident the case was handled properly.



Bires fears that her family will never get justice.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

