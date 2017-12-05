Blazers defensive star Daley commits to Colorado St.

Ridge View defensive lineman Damion Daley is headed west.

The senior Blazers star announced on Tuesday that he has committed to play football for Colorado State.

“They want me to come in and play early,” Daley said after unzipping his jacket to unveil his Rams shirt. “So pretty much, if I do well, I’ll start early and I get to keep #1 so I like that.”

Daley, a 2017 Shrine Bowl selection, finished his final year with the Blazers with 89 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

For Daley, Connecticut, Coastal Carolina, and Tulane were among his top four choices.

“These four had good campuses,” Daley said. “The coaches were good. They talked to me all the time.”

Daley said the process has been stressful for him over the last few months, but he credits his family and friends for helping him get through it all.

“They’re always a big help,” Daley said. “I talked to them when I was stressing. I know I talked to my brother a lot about it, but they all helped me get my mind off of it and make a decision.”

Daley is ranked as the 36th best recruit in the state by 247 Sports.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.