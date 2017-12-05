Authorities seek man wanted for not letting females out of vehicle

Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted for refusing to let females out of his vehicle after taking them to their desired destination.

Columbia Police say two women caught a ride from an unidentified man. During the ride, one of the two women felt uncomfortable and got out of the car. As the second woman tried to get out of the car, the man allegedly pushed and pulled the first woman while trying to keep the second woman from leaving.

The altercation lasted briefly and the suspect drove away. The injured woman went to a local hospital to receive medical attention for scrapes and bruises found on her leg.

According to the USC Police Department, Farris Awni Kaloti is a suspect in a case being investigated by the Columbia Police Department. CPD says they have not identified a suspect and that their investigation is ongoing.

Kaloti has reportedly been on and around campus. USCPD said he is not affiliated with the university.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of this suspect, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

