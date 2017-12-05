Man identified after fatal shooting in Richland Co.

A man who was fatally shot on Monday has been identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 54-year-old Edwin Santana was involved in a shooting incident at 325 Percival Road in Columbia. Santana was taken from the scene of the shooting to a local hospital.

However, Santana was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy indicated that the Columbia man died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting.

