Lanes reopen near I-95 in Orangeburg Co. after tractor-trailer overturns

After an overturned tractor-trailer caused major traffic congestion near I-95 in Orangeburg County, all lanes on the highway have now reopened.

The accident occurred a little more than away from Exit 169B on I-26 West, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials from SCDOT say the left lane is blocked on the roadway.

At this point, injuries have been reported from the accident. However, it is unknown at this point how many people are injured and the extent of those injuries.

Motorists heading that way are urged to use caution in the area.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

