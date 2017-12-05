Hurst, Moore selected to first-team All-SEC by coaches

Hayden Hurst and Skai Moore continued to pick up postseason conference accolades on Tuesday.

Both Gamecocks were named first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s head coaches.

Hurst led all SEC tight ends with 41 catches for 518 yards. This year, the former walk-on reached a career high against Georgia with 93 receiving yards. In his career, Hurst has collected 97 receptions for 1,240 yards. Both marks are program records for tight ends.

On the defensive side, Moore led the Gamecocks with 88 tackles. Currently, the Cooper City, Fla., native has 348 career tackles. That mark is the seventh-best total for tackles in school history while Moore’s 210 solo tackles places him in second all-time for USC in that category.

Moore also has 14 career interceptions, which ties Bo Davies for the school’s all-time lead in that category.

South Carolina will take on Michigan noon on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl.

