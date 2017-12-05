Calhoun Co. head football coach retires due to medical issues

Longtime football coach Bill Kimrey is hanging up his whistle for the second time.

The head coach of the Calhoun County Saints is calling it a career to focus on lingering medical issues.

“I just can’t put the time in right now that’s required to do the job,” Kimrey said. “I’ve already had three surgeries. I’ve got another one coming up next Wednesday that’s probably going to put me out until February. I don’t think it’s fair to the kids not to be there when you come back after Christmas and start your weight program.”

Kimrey started the season with the Saints after having neck surgery. However, he was placed on medical leave in September to recover from the medical procedures.

“It’s stuff I put off and put off and put off and it just caught up with me,” Kimrey said. “Then, I had the accident where I got run over so I’ve had to have those surgeries corrected. I’m about to get it all straight. Hopefully, I’ll be back on the golf course is maybe March.”

Kimrey says he’ll need to have a procedure on his foot, which would have him on a scooter for four weeks and in a boot for two weeks. With the length of time he’ll be out, the longtime head coach thought it would be best for the Saints to find a new coach to help the team prepare for the 2018 season.

“I just couldn’t plan on going back to work after Christmas,” he said. “I just told them it’s best they go in another direction and get a coach that’ll be ready for those kids. They have a chance to have a good team coming back. I wish them the best. The people there were really nice and good to me. I had fun. We won a lot of games. It was fun while it lasted.”

Kimrey has won 137 games during his career. While he was at Calhoun County, he recorded an overall record of 27-22 while winning a region title in 2015 and making three postseason appearances.

