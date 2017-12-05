Man, 30, identified as victim in fatal ATV crash

The Forest Acres Police Department continues to investigate after a man driving an ATV crashed into a car on Two Notch Road on Saturday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 30-year-old Terrel Harris of Helton Drive. Harris, watts said, died due to blunt force injuries to the head.

Watts said Harris crashed into the SUV and was immediately taken to Palmetto Health Richland. He died Monday at 5:37 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.