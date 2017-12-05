Congressional candidate on continuing sexual harassment claims: 'Guys, don't be creepy.'

A Congressional candidate running against South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford has released a new web ad that has a message for men in the wake of the continuing sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Washington DC.

"Guys, don't be creepy," candidate Joe Cunningham said.

In the 32-second video, Cunningham said it's time for men to re-evaluate how they treat women in the workplace.

"Stop harassing women, keep your hands to yourself, and keep your zipper up," Cunningham said. "It's that simple. Go to work, do your job, and go home."

Allegations against powerful men from Rep. John Conyers, Sen. Al Franken, Harvey Weinstein, and Matt Lauer have dominated the news cycle in the past several months.

Those allegations have led to firings and resignations.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.