Bullet holes line the building where drive-by shooting is under investigation

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting where shots were fired into a home.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said on Monday just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Country Mill Road in response to shots fired into a dwelling.

When they arrived, deputies found bullet holes in the building.

No reports of anyone being injured.

