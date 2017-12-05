Man wanted on AL federal bond violation was subject of SC manhunt

The man who was the subject of a manhunt by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department was wanted on a federal bond violation, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Brandon Gentle, 32, was picked up by the sheriff's department Tuesday. He had previously been charged with conspiracy to distribute dangerous drugs/prescription narcotics out of Huntsville, Alabama.

Gentle was taken into custody after residents in the area of Crouch Circle and Beulah Church Road reported a suspicious car in the area. Deputies responded to the scene and found Gentle inside the car.

Sheriff's department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said the deputy engaged Gentle and obtained enough information to realize he was a wanted federal fugitive.

However, Gentle fled the scene.

Deputies and the K-9 unit were able to apprehend him a short time later.

Gentle will be housed at the Lexington County Detention Center.

