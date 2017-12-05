Search continues after suspicious man evades deputies following several calls to sheriff's department

The search continues Tuesday morning after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man took off after a call for a suspicious vehicle was called in.

Sheriff's department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said a deputy responded to an area near Crouch Circle and Beulah Church Road after several phone calls to the sheriff's department about a suspicious car.

Myrick said the deputy located the car and the driver, who told the deputy he wasn't impaired but was having some type of medical episode.

However, Myrick said, the man evaded deputies and took off.

The man is described as 245 lbs, 6'1", with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, green shirt and tennis shoes.

At this point Myrick said deputies are telling neighbors to be on the lookout, but they haven’t said the man is dangerous or a threat to the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

