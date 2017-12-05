FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast of winter bringing cold air to the forecast

One more warm day of highs in the 70's then it all becomes a great memory as a big taste of winter starts to arrive. High pressure pumps in warm temperatures today ahead of a strong cold front.

Look for showers and rain to develop ahead of the front late Tuesday into the overnight hours Wednesday morning. It will become breezy late Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we'll see periods of rain with cooler temperatures and highs near 60. The front will stall either at the coast or a bit to the east, a number of disturbances will develop and ride along the front.

This will give us a chance of showers Thursday and Friday. Colder air will filter in each day as temperatures will continue to fall into the 40's for daytime highs. There could be enough cold air in place to give parts of the Upstate, Pee Dee, and far northern Midlands a chance of a rain and snow mix late Thursday night into Friday. It would be a very light and brief mix with no accumulation.

The cold air remains in place for the weekend with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and overnight lows in the middle 20's

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs in the middle 70's

Tonight: Cloudy with showers/rain developing late. Lows middle 50's. Rain chance 80 percent

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers at times. Highs near 60. Rain chance 60 percent

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.