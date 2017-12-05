FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast of winter bringing cold air to the forecast

The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.More >>
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has apprehended a man wanted after he took off following a call for a suspicious vehicle.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has apprehended a man wanted after he took off following a call for a suspicious vehicle.More >>
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.More >>
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.More >>
A Congressional candidate running against South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford has released a new web ad that has a message for men in the wake of the continuing sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Washington DC.More >>
A Congressional candidate running against South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford has released a new web ad that has a message for men in the wake of the continuing sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Washington DC.More >>
One more warm day of highs in the 70s then it all becomes a great memory, as a big taste of winter starts to arrive. High pressure pumps in warm temperatures today ahead of a strong cold front. Look for showers/rain to develop ahead of the front late tonight into the overnight hours Wednesday morning. It will become breezy late tonight. Periods of rain on Wednesday with cooler temperatures, highs near 60. The front will stal...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} One more warm day of highs in the 70s then it all becomes a great memory, as a big taste of winter starts to arrive. High pressure pumps in warm temperatures today ahead oMore >>