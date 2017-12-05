FIRST ALERT: A bitter taste of winter could bring a very light rain/snow mix Thursday

The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.More >>
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.More >>
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
The FDA said exposure can cause skin and respiratory irritation.More >>
The FDA said exposure can cause skin and respiratory irritation.More >>
One more warm day of highs in the 70s then it all becomes a great memory, as a big taste of winter starts to arrive. High pressure pumps in warm temperatures today ahead of a strong cold front. Look for showers/rain to develop ahead of the front late tonight into the overnight hours Wednesday morning. It will become breezy late tonight. Periods of rain on Wednesday with cooler temperatures, highs near 60. The front will stal...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} One more warm day of highs in the 70s then it all becomes a great memory, as a big taste of winter starts to arrive. High pressure pumps in warm temperatures today ahead oMore >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>