Ben Lippen RB commits to play football at UNC

It's Tar Heel blue for Kyle Wright.

The Ben Lippen senior running back announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon on WIS. Wright was previously committed to Temple University with teammates Trad Beatty before opting to decommit from the Owls program a month ago to return the recruiting trail.

Wright narrowed his choice down to four schools: Temple, Colorado, Purdue, and North Carolina before ultimately choosing the Tar Heels.

Wright helped the Falcons go 7-3 this past season. During his senior campaign, Wright rushed for 1,854 yards and 23 touchdowns on 149 carries. He also caught three passes for 45 yards and a score. Defensively, Wright had 24 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and a blocked field goal.

His efforts during the 2017 campaign were enough to earn Wright a spot in the SCISA North-South All-Star Game held this past Saturday.

