Lexington Co. deputies arrest 3 men following shooting incidents over weekend

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three men following two different shootings that occurred on Sunday.

Two of the three men, 27-year-old Garrie Brown and 26-year-old Channing Dixon, have been charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime after shots were fired during an attempted robbery around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Berryhill Road.

Authorities said two men inside the Berryhill Road apartment fought and disarmed Brown and Dixon before deputies arrived to take them into custody.

One person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what was called a non-life-threatening injury.

Brown was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bond for Brown and Dixon was set at $30,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Later that night, 17-year-old Ekarius Moore was involved in a domestic dispute with two females at an apartment complex on Cricket Tree Lane. According to officials, Moore shot the two females just after 9:30 p.m. before driving away.

Moore was later caught by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and Richland County deputies on the West Columbia side of the Gervais Street Bridge after initiating a chase.

The two women who suffered gunshot wounds in the altercation were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was denied bond on Monday afternoon.

Both investigations remain open by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit this link and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

