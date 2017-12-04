Midlands family displaced again before the holidays after apartment fire

Latoya Moore was one of 19 residents displaced after the firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze.

"We came out and basically the whole apartment complex was engulfed in flames,” said Latoya Moore, who described the alarming wake-up call Monday morning. She lives at the Charbonneau apartment complex in Columbia that went up in flames overnight.

"Fire department, EMS department knocking on the door,” said Moore.



SLED assisted Columbia fire investigators Monday - sifting through ashes trying to determine what caused the fire.



"We really don't know," Moore said "We haven't been in our house since we left out. We are not even allowed to go in."



Frustrated residents lingered around waiting to salvage what's left. Many of them were still in their pajamas. Moore says she was able to grab her family but not much more than that.



"Our phones and little quick items that were in sight as we were walking out," Moore said.



The fire is familiar to Moore who lost her home two years ago.

“We lost our home down in Saint Matthews to a house fire around the same time as a matter of fact.”



The fire left Moore and her family tearful but thankful that everyone made it out safely.

