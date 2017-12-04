Deputies begin shooting investigation in Richland County

One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".More >>
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".More >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>
The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after 11 apartments were damaged following a 2-alarm fire that happened early Monday morning.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after 11 apartments were damaged following a 2-alarm fire that happened early Monday morning.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
A 16-year-old student has been arrested for threatening to use a “weapon of mass destruction,” according to deputies.More >>
A 16-year-old student has been arrested for threatening to use a “weapon of mass destruction,” according to deputies.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
Former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney has passed away at 86, several sources close to the family confirm. Finney was a giant in the South Carolina legal community, becoming the first African-American to serve as the chief justice on the state's high court since reconstruction. More on this story as it develops. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney has passed away at 86, several sources close to the family confirm. Finney was a giant in the South Carolina legal community, becoming the first African-American to serve as the chief justice on the state's high court since reconstruction. More on this story as it develops. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>