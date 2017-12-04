Deputies begin shooting investigation in Richland County

Richland County deputies are now looking into a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon.

The shooting, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, took place around 3:30 p.m. at the 2000 block of Cermack Street.

One male victim was found unresponsive at the scene and he has been taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. At this time, his condition is unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit this link and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

