Student arrested after threatening to "blow up" Columbia High

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 16-year-old student has been arrested for threatening to use a “weapon of mass destruction,” according to deputies.

Officials from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say the Columbia High student threatened to “blow up the school” in a Facebook post.

Authorities quickly identify the student and take the student into custody.

