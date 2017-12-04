Three Gamecocks garner AP All-SEC honors

After meeting in the Southeastern Conference championship game, Georgia and Auburn split the top awards on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team released Monday.

South Carolina's Dante Sawyer takes down Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano during first-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina's Hayden Hurst gets loose for a touchdown after making a catch against Arkansas during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Three South Carolina players made the Associated Press' All-SEC Teams on Monday.

Junior tight end Hayden Hurst was named a first-team selection while senior defenders Skai Moore and Dante Sawyer landed on the second team.

Hurst played and started all 12 games for the Gamecocks and was the team's second-leading receiver with 41 receptions and 518 yards, becoming the third tight end in program history to record over 1,000 receiving yards. His 89 career receptions at tight end are the most in program history, surpassing Danny Smith's 78.

Moore, who is tied for the program record for interceptions with 14, is also one game away from leading USC in tackles for all four of his playing years. He has 88 tackles in 2017 with eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and four quarterback hurries.

"The greatest among us are those who dare to do what has never been done before." pic.twitter.com/CMRHmRLguk — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 27, 2017

Sawyer has 29 tackles this season with three sacks but is tied for the most forced fumbles in the country with five. He has been an integral part of the Gamecocks improved defensive line despite not starting a game since week three.

1?st in the SEC! Cutting down offenses like a @BuzzSawww! pic.twitter.com/aGVFloQgjm — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 1, 2017

AP All-SEC First Team

WR — A.J. Brown, Ole Miss, 6-1, 225, So.

WR — Calvin Ridley, Alabama, 6-1, 190. Jr.

T — Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, So.

T — Isaiah Wynn, Georgia, 6-2, 302, Sr.

G — Braden Smith, Auburn, 6-6, 303, Sr.

G — Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 303, Jr.

C — Bradley Bozeman, Alabama, 6-5, 314, Sr.

C — Will Clapp, LSU, 6-5, 309, Jr.

TE — Hayden Hurst, South Carolina, 6-5, 250, Jr.

QB — Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Jr.

RB — Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 212, Jr.

RB — Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, So.

PK — Daniel Carlson, Auburn, 6-4, 223, Sr.

All-Purpose — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.

DEFENSE

DE — Jeff Holland, Auburn, 6-2, 249, Jr.

DE — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 241, Jr.

DT — Da'Ron Payne, Alabama, 6-2, 308, Jr.

DT — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 307, So.

LB — Roquan Smith, Georgia, 6-1, 225, Jr.

LB — Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 255, So.

LB — Rashaan Evans, Alabama, 6-3, 234, Sr.

LB — Arden Key, LSU, 6-6, 255, Jr.

CB — Andraez Williams, LSU, 6-2, 175, Fr.

CB — Armani Watts, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Sr.

S — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama, 6-1, 202, Jr.

S — Ronnie Harrison, Alabama, 6-3, 214, Jr.

P — Johnny Townsend, Florida, 6-1, 211, Sr.

AP All-SEC Second Team

OFFENSE

WR — J'Mon Moore, Missouri, 6-3, 205, Sr.

WR — Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, Jr.

T — Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State, 6-5, 305, Sr.

T — Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 305, Jr.

G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 320, Fr.

G — Greg Little, Ole Miss, 6-6, 325, So.

C — Frank Ragnow, Arkansas, 6-5, 317, Sr.

TE — Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri, 6-5, 260, Fr.

QB — Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, 6-3, 214, So.

RB — Nick Chubb, Georgia, 5-10, 225, Sr.

RB — Derrius Guice, LSU, 5-11, 212, Jr.

PK — Eddy Pineiro, Florida, 6-0, 173, Jr.

All-Purpose — Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, So.

All-Purpose — D.J. Chark, LSU, 6-3, 187, Sr.

DEFENSE

DE — Marcell Frazier, Missouri, 6-5, 265, Sr.

DE — Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss, 6-3, 230, Sr.

DE — Dante Sawyer, South Carolina, 6-3, 275, Sr.

DT — Taven Bryan, Florida,

DT — Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 306, So.

DT — Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss, 6-3, 285, Jr.

LB — Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 230, Jr.

LB — Lorenzo Carter, Georgia, 6-6, 243, Sr.

LB — De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 242, So.

LB — Skai Moore, South Carolina, 6-2 218, Sr.

LB — Charles Wright, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 240, Jr.

CB — Duke Dawson, Florida, 5-10, 208, Sr.

CB — Levi Wallace, Alabama, 6-0, 183, Sr.

CB — Carlton Davis, Auburn, 6-1, 203, Jr.

CB — CJ Henderson, Florida, 6-1, 182, Fr.

S — J.R. Reed, Georgia, 6-1, 194, So.

P — JK Scott, Alabama, 6-6, 204, Sr.

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.