Sheriff: Attempted murder charges for man found hiding under his home after running over two others

A verbal spat between three people led to one of them getting in his truck and running over the other two, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said.

Steven Wayne Lee, Jr. has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following the Dec. 1, 2017 incident on Watts Hill Road.

Matthews said his deputies were called to a residence on that street and found the two victims. The victims told deputies Lee hopped in his truck during an argument, turned up the road, turned around, and then aimed his truck at them.

Both victims were struck by the truck and Lee drove off down the road, Matthews said. The victims were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, according to Matthews, Lee's truck broke down and he attempted to remove the license plate from it, witnesses said. Lee was also confronted by relatives of one of the victims before he managed to flee the scene on foot, Matthews said.

Lee was found two days later hiding under his home, according to investigators.

He remains at the Kershaw County Detention Center after his bond was denied.

