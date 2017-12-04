Midlands detention center officer charged with assaulting inmate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands detention center officer charged with assaulting inmate, deputies say

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Joseph Brown, Jr. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) Joseph Brown, Jr. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A detention center officer has been charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department investigators say Joseph Brown, Jr. 35, is charged with aggravated assault. Brown is an officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Details are limited, but deputies say the incident happened on Nov. 28 and happened following a verbal dispute between the two men.

Brown turned himself in to the sheriff's department on Monday.

