Midlands detention center officer charged with assaulting inmate, deputies say

A detention center officer has been charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department investigators say Joseph Brown, Jr. 35, is charged with aggravated assault. Brown is an officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Details are limited, but deputies say the incident happened on Nov. 28 and happened following a verbal dispute between the two men.

Brown turned himself in to the sheriff's department on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.