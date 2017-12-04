Police attempting to crack stabbing, armed robbery case at Midlands hotel

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a Columbia hotel Monday morning.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the man was stabbed by someone referred to as a "male acquaintance" at the Homewood Suites at 230 Greystone Boulevard during and armed robbery.

Police believe that the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim while demanding and stealing his belongings.

The victim, meanwhile, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

