UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is among the 50 most important people in the world

Former South Carolina governor and current UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has been named on a list of 50 most important people in the world.

Bloomberg Businessweek, in their inaugural Bloomberg 50, named Haley at the very top.

Haley is one of the highest profile and most well-known members of the Donald Trump administration after she resigned from the governor's chair in 2016 to become his Ambassador to the United Nations.

The magazine said Haley is speaking for Trump more than any of his other appointees.

"On Sept. 11, Haley pushed through a Security Council agreement to impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, limiting the country’s oil imports and banning its textile exports, which will deprive Pyongyang of what Haley estimated is 90 percent of its export revenue," the magazine wrote.

