Community tips, witnesses lead to quick arrest of Dollar General armed robbery suspect

Quick tips from eagle-eyed members of the community were able to help investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department locate a man who deputies say robbed a pair of Dollar General employees.

According to the sheriff's department, Jason Gleaton, 27, approached the two employees at gunpoint and demanded money from the Wilson Boulevard store's safe and registers.

The employees complied, deputies said, and Gleaton made off with an unspecified amount of money.

However, sheriff's officials said, witnesses were able give investigators a detailed description of Gleaton's getaway vehicle, which was located a short time later on Carriage Oaks Drive.

Gleaton was immediately located and deputies say they found money stolen in the robbery.

As a result, Gleaton has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gleaton could face more charges, officials say, as investigators are looking into similar robberies that have happened in the area.

