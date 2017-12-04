South Carolina-Michigan Outback Bowl rematch means we can talk about The Hit again

Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024More >>
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024More >>
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers...More >>
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers in the...More >>
Tennessee calls news conference amid tumultuous football coaching search continues.More >>
Tennessee calls news conference amid tumultuous football coaching search continues.More >>
On Friday, the NCAA announced the penalties for Ole Miss in the case involving improper recruiting and other violations.More >>
On Friday, the NCAA announced the penalties for Ole Miss in the case involving improper recruiting and other violations.More >>
The former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach wants to take advantage of what Dan Mullen built over the last 9 seasons.More >>
The former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach wants to take advantage of what Dan Mullen built over the last 9 seasons.More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
You've seen his face popped up on billboards on County Line Road and I-55. Joe Moorhead is a proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.More >>
You've seen his face popped up on billboards on County Line Road and I-55. Joe Moorhead is a proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.More >>