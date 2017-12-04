Ernest Finney, the state's first African-American chief justice, has passed

Former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney has passed away at 86, several sources close to the family confirm.

Finney was a giant in the South Carolina legal community, becoming the first African-American to serve as the chief justice on the state's high court since reconstruction.

Finney was also a former legislator elected in 1972.

Finney's daughter, Nikki Finney, is an award-winning poet.

