Ernest Finney, the state's first African-American chief justice,

Ernest Finney, the state's first African-American chief justice, has passed

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Former SC Chief Justice Ernest Finney, Jr.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney has passed away at 86, several sources close to the family confirm.

Finney was a giant in the South Carolina legal community, becoming the first African-American to serve as the chief justice on the state's high court since reconstruction.

Finney was also a former legislator elected in 1972. 

Finney's daughter, Nikki Finney, is an award-winning poet.

