Two wounded, one arrested in shooting near Gervais St. bridge

Two people were wounded in an overnight shooting in West Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said the shooing happened near the Gervais Street bridge.

Details remain limited, but Wilson said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested after a search aided by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

More on this story as it develops.

